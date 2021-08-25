Monday, Aug. 23

Officers warned a woman for being in the park in the 100 block of South Water Street West after hours, and a father and son arguing about ownership of a vehicle; spoke with a woman who reported seeing someone rifling through her vehicle but officers were unable to locate anyone; worked with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department on a report of carbon monoxide detectors activating in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive; will follow up with a business’s security cameras when they were unable to locate any youths who reportedly were lurking around the business near Madison Avenue and Robert Street; stood by with a Jefferson County deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Fox Hill Road; called the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to take care of a sick opossum; checked the welfare of a woman and gave her a ride to the city limits in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue so she could continue a trip she was taking toward the north, and another person in the 200 block of Adams Street who will seek assistance on their own.

Also, documented information of a suspicious person in a yard in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue; determined that a downed wire was a cable or telephone line and removed it from the road until a homeowner returned home to notify their service provider; moved along a suspicious person at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street; provided support to a father having issues with his teenage children and connected the family with Jefferson County Human Services; helped a man retrieve a package that got delivered to an address where he used to live; and were assigned to investigate a retail theft from a business in the 300 block of Washington Street; and another nonspecific incident related to an undisclosed complaint.

12:45 a.m.: A 52-year-old Waunakee man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue for speeding.

1:14 a.m.: A 37-year-old woman was arrested in the 700 block of Walton Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after her boyfriend reported that she was breaking things at his apartment. She was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

1:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Washington Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:34 a.m.: A juvenile will be cited for theft, following a report of a stolen bike tire from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.

10:54 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Main Street for illegible license plates and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

11:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital after the person was located by officers following a request for a welfare check.

3:12 p.m.: No citations will be issued when a 17-year-old male motorist struck a parked vehicle in the first block of West Sherman Avenue belonging to a 36-year-old Fitchburg man. An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed.

