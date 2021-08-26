Tuesday, Aug. 24
Officers warned a resident in the 300 block of South Fourth Street West for loud music following a complaint; placed a request for extra patrol for speeding motorists at West Hilltop Trail and Adrian Boulevard on the briefing board; stood by with a Wisconsin State Patrol officer at a traffic stop at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets; facilitated a conversation with a person attempting to reach someone about an appointment but the person they were trying to reach in the 900 block of South Main Street was having issues with their telephone; checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Rogers Street who was fine; were unable to substantiate any suspicious persons at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street or to locate someone from the 900 block of South Main Street wanted for a warrant; documented information for someone from the first block of West Sherman Avenue about a harassment incident; separated a couple from South Street for the night following a domestic dispute; reported a street light in need of repair to We Energies; and handled one incident related to drugs.
12:07 a.m.: A 32-year-old Madison man was arrested in the 200 block of North Main Street parking lot for possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:38 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Business 26 and North Rita Lane for speeding.
8:41 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was picked up from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive at the request of the Jefferson Police Department and turned over to a Jefferson police officer for a complaint on which they were working.
4:20 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
4:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported an employee from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
