Wednesday, Aug. 25
Officers assisted another police agency with returning property to a resident in the 800 block of West Blackhawk Drive; were unable to locate a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street for whom the officers attempted to serve a warrant, or any evidence of suspicious activity in the 600 block of Rogers Street; completed a report with photos of vandalism that occurred in the 1600 block of Ila Street; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to the 600 block of Grant Street for the odor of smoke in the house; checked the welfare of a woman in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
Also, replaced a utility marker that was down at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Bark River Drive; were asked to remove a person from an apartment but the person left on their own; will follow up on a report from a father that his daughters were being harassed; notified the appropriate departments of an emergency locate from Digger’s Hotline; spoke with a family in the 600 block of Washington Street following a complaint about a disturbance; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault and another incident related to drug information.
3:59 a.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail for speeding and warned for driving with an expired driver’s license.
4:56 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 26-year-old Whitewater man in the 300 block of South Main Street for driving with an expired driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding and traveling the wrong way on a one-way street.
8:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:09 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 700 block of Jackson Street was taken into custody on warrants through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
1:19 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:24 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Peterson Street for failing to provide proof of insurance. The driver was warned for speeding.
1:52 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Maple Street for failing to secure a seatbelt, and warned for stop sign violation, failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change. A passenger was warned for failing to secure a seatbelt.
2:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital when they missed a medical appointment and a request for a welfare check was made by the medical provider’s office.
8:26 p.m.: Officers located a reportedly suspicious vehicle sitting in the 600 block of Talcott Avenue. The driver was distraught and speaking with a crisis hotline. Officers escorted the person to Fort Memorial Hospital which worked with staff from Jefferson County Human Services to prepare a care plan for the person.
8:33 p.m.: An officer spoke with three youths who reportedly had been skating and playing loud music in the underground parking lot in the first block of South Water Street East but they had gone when the officer arrived. They had been disrespectful when they were asked to leave but the officer located them later. They explained that they were disrespectful because the person speaking to them was rude. The officer advised them to not behave that way and moved them along.
