Thursday, Aug. 26
Officers responded to one 911 call from a non-English speaking person related to a family issue and they agreed to separate for the night, two 911 hang-up calls and one alarm which was canceled; delivered one parking warning letter; will follow up with a man whose ex-girlfriend reported that he stole her dog and was refusing to return it; spoke with a couple reportedly yelling at each other in a vehicle with a baby in it in the 600 block of Jefferson Street, but they just were having a verbal disagreement and no harm was being done.
Also, were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Maple Street, a person in the 1100 block of North High Street for whom they had a warrant, an out-of-control customer at a business in the 200 block of Washington Street, and another call related to a traffic complaint at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway for which the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified; chalked the tires of an SUV and trailer for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive, and two more vehicles in the 900 block of Gail Street and the 300 block of Grove Street; and handled two confidential incidents related to drugs.
8:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of South Fourth Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:24 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Grove Street for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:37 p.m.: A 34-year-old Delavan man was cited in the first block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to yield right of way while making a left turn, issued a five-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and failing to carry driver’s license on person following a state-reportable accident involving a 32-year-old Illinos man on a motorcycle who was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for an arm injury.
10:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
