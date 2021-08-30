Friday, Aug. 27
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to four 911 calls; moved along two individuals at Jones Park after hours; will follow up with the driver of a vehicle who was warned to get his vehicle repaired after it was found to be leaking oil in the road and to get the road cleaned up in the 600 block of Reena Avenue; notified appropriate departments of scheduled emergency locate work scheduled for Monday in the 200 block of McMillen Street; requested employees to move their semi from the 200 block of Robert Street because it was interfering with road work being done in the area; referred the owner of a business in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue to the city office/engineering department after they complained about not being notified of road work taking place next to their business; documented information about a repossession of a vehicle from the 900 block of Grove Street, a suspicious incident that reportedly occurred in the 100 block of South Main Street, and some suspicious circumstances observed by a resident on previous nights in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
Also, checked on an address following a report of someone currently living there who has warrants for their arrest issued for them but no one was home at the time, and the welfare of a child who was fine; provided directions to a semi driver who was lost, and the telephone number of the Oshkosh Police Department to another person who was looking for it; placed a request for extra patrol in the 900 block of Madison Avenue on the briefing board; attempted to serve a warrant to a person in the 600 block of Grant Street but they were not at the address provided at the time; were assigned to investigate a report of a retail theft from Walgreen’s; reported a street light out at Sioux Trail and Seminole Drive to We Energies; stood by to keep the peace for a property exchange in the 1100 block of Monroe Street; were asked to provide assistance to someone who needed to enter their apartment but someone else already was there to help them; and advised a person who was staying in their storage unit in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue that they needed to discuss the situation with the owner of the property as it was against the rules for them to live in their units.
4:40 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Rangita Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1300 block of Montclair Place.
1:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 800 block of Van Buren Street.
3:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
11:59 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after he called to speak with an officer about being harassed by a relative. He was turned over to Jefferson County deputies for transport to the sheriff’s jail. The relative was advised of the man’s complaint.
