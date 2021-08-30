Saturday, Aug. 28
Officers responded to two 911 calls and one alarm; participated in two foot patrol community policing events; checked on juveniles reportedly in the municipal parking lot after hours in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue and found a 21-year-old woman picking up her younger brother, and there were no issues; followed up on a request from the Janesville Police Department to contact a person in the 1000 block of Pawnee Court but were unable to reach the person; completed a report for assistance provided by the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to the Jefferson Fire Department for a rollover accident.
Also, officers were unable to locate a vehicle reportedly being driven recklessly along Whitewater Avenue from Whitewater; relayed information to a tenant in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue that their landlord would not be renewing their lease at the beginning of the month; warned two women in the 1000 block of East Street for disorderly conduct and advised them that future calls would result in citations being issued; and verified that there was nothing suspicious about a person who showed up on another person’s Ring doorbell and their house was cleared.
4:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:15 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:22 a.m.: A 46-year-old Madison man was taken into custody on a warrant through Waukesha County following a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Main Street where he was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and possession of controlled substance, and warned for improper display of vehicle registration. Bond was posted on the citation and he was released on his own.
1:15 p.m.: A 29-year-old Beloit man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road for following another vehicle too closely. The struck vehicle was being driven by a 58-year-old Whitewater woman. Klement Towing was called to remove both vehicles, and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Fire and Rescue Ambulance provided services.
4:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:11 p.m.: A 76-year-old Edgerton man was cited in the 400 block of Clarence Street for failing to maintain control of vehicle when he struck a house. An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed.
7:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:42 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to an 18-year-old Jefferson man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street for defective taillight.
