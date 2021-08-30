Sunday, Aug. 29
Officers checked on a driver who pulled off the road because their vehicle began making unusual noises but did not require any further attention from the officer, and two individuals at one end of the Main Street bridge who had stopped for a brief rest on their walk home; were unable to locate any signs of a reported disturbance in the 1500 block of Endl Boulevard, any signs of a sick raccoon in the island at Talcott Court until later in the day when the raccoon fell from a tree and the officer shot it, a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue with a dog in it and the windows all rolled up, or a vehicle sought by the Janesville Police Department that was involved in a pursuit in their jurisdiction; moved along a Beloit man in Jones Park after hours, and a driver who had fallen asleep after pulling off the road in the 1300 block of North High Street; helped a driver get their vehicle moved out of traffic when it became disabled at the intersection of South Main Street and West Milwaukee Avenue; spoke with the drivers of three vehicles parked near a field along Commerce Parkway and found they were working on training their dogs, and a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive who was having issues with the staff of the home where he lived for which a referral to Jefferson County Human Services was made after an officer negotiated the immediate issues,
Also, left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to repair a downed tree branch in the 100 block of Monroe Street; encouraged the owner of a vehicle to get oil dry down for his vehicle’s reportedly leaky transmission near Commonwealth Drive and Reena Avenue before any rain starts, following a complaint; accepted a BB and a toy gun from a person who wanted them disposed of properly; conducted a welfare check of a woman in the 200 block of South Water Street East who was OK but had been sick for a while, and a young girl who had been riding her bike without a helmet and fell, but no medical attention was necessary; answered questions from a resident about an exchange of property and another person with questions about a vehicle she owns; and advised a person that her concern of someone squatting in a storage unit in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was being handled by management of the storage units.
6:46 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
3:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 400 block of Wilcox Street.
6:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Clarence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:55 p.m.: Officers notified the Oconomowoc Police Department that they had located a vehicle for which Oconomowoc officers were looking. The vehicle was in the 800 block of Lexington Boulevard.
