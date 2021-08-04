Tuesday, Aug. 3
Officers responded to eight 911 calls and one alarm; twice assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy with an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request for extra patrol in the 400 block of Wilcox Street on the briefing board following harassing telephone calls and for illegally parked vehicles in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street; removed debris from the road; conducted a welfare check for a woman who was fine and returned a call to the person who had been trying to reach her; will follow-up with a suspicious vehicle that was unoccupied in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue.
Also, documented information received about a non-valid driver in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; were unable to identify the source of the sound of fireworks in the 300 block of Clarence Street or to confirm a report of teenagers in a woman’s yard in the 400 block of South Main Street; replaced pedestrian crossing signs in the first block of Madison Avenue; checked on a suspicious vehicle that has been in the parking lot in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue for a couple of nights and determined that it looked like it was broken down; and were unable to confirm a report of suspicious individuals walking through the parking lot in the 900 block of South Main Street.
8:29 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
9:49 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding.
10:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:40 a.m.: A 46-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for speeding.
2:05 p.m.: A 19-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 300 block of Park Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
5:33 p.m.: A 40-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of Banker Road and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance when her vehicle ran out of gas and was waiting for someone to come help her.
11:55 p.m.: A 32-year-old Madison man was cited in the 100 block of North Main Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for failing to obey traffic signal.
