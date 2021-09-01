Monday, Aug. 30

Officers inventoried and stored an abandoned bicycle in the police garage; escorted three juveniles to their homes and warned them for being in the park in the 200 block of Robert Street after hours and for curfew violation; documented information of a suspicious call for a person and suspicious activity in the 200 block of North Main Street, a report of a theft of a wallet, damage to a side mirror on a car and two instances of harassing telephone calls; were unable to confirm a report of drug activity in a parking lot; were asked by staff from the 200 block of South Water Street East to speak with a resident who was refusing to lower the sound of noise coming from their room; spoke with a man thought to be washing his clothes in the river and living out of a van but everything was OK, and a person who had questions about a temporary restraining order; and moved along a person from the cemetery in the 1100 block of North Main Street.

7:13 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Fire and Rescue Ambulance, officers and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner were called to assist with a deceased person in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.

9:46 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

10:23 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

10:57 a.m.: A 43-year-old Johnson Creek woman was arrested in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive and cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence (drugs), inattentive driving and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for possession of marijuana.

12:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 800 block of Robert Street.

1:27 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 800 block of Robert Street for possession of marijuana.

2:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 700 block of Janette Street.

4:06 p.m.: A resident was cited in the 100 block of North Third Street for nuisance abatement complaints.

4:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

