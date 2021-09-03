Tuesday, Aug. 31
Officers conducted a foot patrol of the downtown area and a meeting with the crossing guards for the new school season; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of North High Street and found a mother teaching her son to drive, and the welfare of an individual, who was fine; delivered a warning letter for a trailer parked in the 100 block of South Sixth Street; returned a young child, found outside by herself, to her home; inventoried and stored an abandoned bike from the 200 block of Park Street in the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage; shot an injured rabbit at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Maple Street; were unable to locate three people at three separate locations for three warrants, and a person who reportedly was suicidal.
Also, officers attempted to rescue a cat in a storm sewer that was unable to be reached but had a way out if it wanted to use it later; moved along some youths causing trouble in the parking lot at McDonald’s and advised them not to return; spoke with some youths at the park in the 200 block of Robert Street, and a person about a scam incident; were asked to stand by to keep the peace for a woman in the 1600 block of Jamesway; located the owner of an older dog that was found barking in a neighbor’s yard; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about a water main break at the intersection of Talcott Avenue and Adrian Boulevard; and handled one confidential incident related to a welfare check and another one related to an undisclosed reason.
1:43 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and warned for failing to dim high beams.
9:16 a.m.: A 70-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for improper turn.
11:23 a.m.: A 60-year-old Helenville woman was cited in the first block of North Water Street West for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
11:30 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:41 a.m.: A 74-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and Whitewater Avenue for failing to stop at stop sign.
1:45 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective brake light.
3:35 p.m.: A 17-year-old Jefferson female was cited at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues for following too close, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 21-year-old Hammond man.
4:27 p.m.: A 20-year-old DePere man was cited in the 200 block of South Main Street for red light violation.
7:15 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 500 block of North High Street for speeding and warned for failing to update address with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles.
