Wednesday, Aug. 4
Officers followed up on a complaint about a vehicle parked at Kwik Trip in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; relocated a pedestrian sign from the lane of traffic at the intersection of South Main Street and South Water Street East; stood by without incident for a WE Energies employee who needed to do some work at a residence in the 1100 block of Caswell Street; documented information about a theft that occurred in the 500 block of Nikki Lane; successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test; warned a woman for improperly leaving her dog in a car near Barrie and Monroe streets; and spoke with several individuals in the 300 block of South Water Street East following a report of suspicious activity and everything appeared to be OK, warned a man for trespassing in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue; and referred a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street to Jefferson County Human Services for issues they were having.
12:09 a.m.: An 18-year-old woman was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
2:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:45 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:21 a.m.: Officers and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service were called to the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive for a 78-year-old man locked in his room and no longer was responding to staff. The man was found to be deceased.
8:39 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of West Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:47 a.m.: A 63-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, were involved in a state-reportable accident resulting in damage to vehicles in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue.
10:57 a.m.: Officers, Fort Fire and Rescue, and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service were called to the 200 block of South Water Street East for a 68-year-old woman who had not been seen or heard from for four days. The woman was deceased.
11:48 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to maintain control of vehicle after she rolled her vehicle over, resulting in a state-reportable accident. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Services transported her to Fort Memorial where she was treated for minor injuries. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue also responded.
12:09 p.m.: Citations are pending for a state-reportable, “fender-bender” accident in the 200 block of North Main Street involving a 47-year-old man and a 70-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson.
1:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 90-year-old woman from the 200 block of South Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:40 p.m.: Officers and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service were called to the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive for an 86-year-old woman. The woman was found to be deceased and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner responded.
