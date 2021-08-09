Thursday, Aug. 5
Officers checked on a person in the 100 block of Mechanic Street who was homeless and did not find themselves in need of any assistance, and the welfare of another person in the 1200 block of Gerald Court; took no action on a traffic stop at the Main Street bridge and another in the 600 block of Madison Avenue; spoke with an employer having an issue with an employee; were unable to locate a driver reportedly coming into town via U.S. Highway 12; documented information about an item found in a bathroom by an employee at a business in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue and a vehicle repossession from a resident in the 900 block of North High Street; were assigned to follow up on a report of a gas drive-off from the gas station in the 300 block of South Main Street and a bike that reportedly was stolen from the 200 block of South Water Street East; assisted the Durand (Illinois) Police Department with a reported gas drive-off and located the driver in the 1200 block of Cheyenne Court who arranged for payment over the telephone; and moved along a person playing Pokemon Go in Jones Park after hours.
4:17 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 47-year-old Lake Mills man at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective registration lamp. He was warned for speeding.
7:52 a.m.: A 33-year-old West Allis man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and West Blackhawk Drive for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance, expired vehicle registration, no mirrors and a cracked windshield.
11:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Frederick Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:41 p.m.: An 83-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and East Hilltop Trail for speeding.
12:43 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 700 block of Madison Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:30 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and a cracked windshield.
3:12 p.m.: A hit-and-run, state-reportable accident in the 700 block of James Place is being investigated. The damaged vehicle belongs to a 21-year-old Jefferson woman.
5:16 p.m.: A 58-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding.
6:27 p.m.: A 72-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
