Friday, Aug. 6

Officers facilitated a complaint with the owner of a truck with a trailer who reportedly damaged the new road in the 200 block of South Water Street East and the Superintendent of the Department of Public Works who will evaluate the situation; will follow up on a report of a stolen bicycle from the first block of South Water Street East; warned a dog owner in the 600 block of Jackson Street of their dogs jumping on a woman walking past their home; redirected a semi-driver to a safe place where he could pull over and stop; provided information to a resident about ownership of a vehicle; documented information about a verbal argument between a couple, and a report of a special needs person who was missing then later found by the same person who reported they were missing.

Also, prepared quarantine paperwork for a person bitten by an animal; will follow up on a report of a hit-and-run accident in the 700 block of James Place; were unable to locate any road maintenance covers that reportedly were displaced in the storm; removed batteries from alarms that had been activated after being discarded in the trash area in the 500 block of Monroe Street; and left a message for Department of Public Works staff to remove a city tree that had been felled by lightning in the 600 block of Maple Street.

1:52 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.

5:55 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

7:41 a.m.: A 59-year-old Janesville man was cited in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for speeding, failing to provide proof of insurance and defective brake light.

10:40 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

10:56 a.m.: A 51-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of North Fourth Street and Memorial Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.

11:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

1:37 p.m.: A 24-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for improper left turn.

1:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of Elm Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

4:53 p.m.: A 22-year-old Sullivan woman was arrested at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets for possession of drug paraphernalia, cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance. After being booked, she was released on her own.

9:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

