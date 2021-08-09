Saturday, Aug. 7
Officers removed debris, trees and tires from several locations along the roads before and after the storms; explained to a group of juveniles who thought curfew was over at 4 a.m. that it didn’t expire until 5 a.m. and advised them to return to the home at which they were staying; will follow up with a property owner about a door that was kicked in at a vacant apartment in the 200 block of North Main Street and a reported theft of an item from a porch in the 300 block of South Fourth Street West; stopped to help a driver whose vehicle lost its trailer at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue where they were sufficiently pulled off to the side of the road to make necessary repairs to continue; discovered that a complaint about water coming from a maintenance hole cover in the 400 block of McComb Street actually had come from a pickup truck that had been backed up and pulled forward; stood by for a person who wanted to pick up belongings from a former residence but no one was home at the time; were joined by the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and assisted a driver get their vehicle towed from the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road when it reportedly was emitting smoke but now was turned off and not emitting smoke.
Also, started a 48-hour parking watch on a vehicle at the intersection of South Water Street East and Roland Avenue that was moved a short time afterward; were asked to keep their eyes open for an elderly woman with dementia who left her residence in the 500 block of Memorial Drive but returned on her own just as an officer arrived; called for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to remove a fallen tree in the 400 block of North Main Street and another tree on North Fourth Street that could be removed during normal business hours; advised two individuals that their dispute over property disputes would have to be resolved through the courts if they could not resolve their disagreements on their own; and were unable to locate any dogs barking near West Blackhawk Drive and Monroe Street.
12:37 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:25 a.m.: A 48-year-old Round Lake, Ill., man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South High Street for speeding and posted bond.
8:27 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 25-year-old Cottage Grove woman in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
1:29 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
2:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a patron from the 300 block of Washington Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:15 p.m.: A 31-year-old Janesville woman was cited at the intersection of Foster Street and South Third Street East for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
