Sunday, Aug. 8
Officers moved along people in a vehicle in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road; verified that a woman found sitting on the ground at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Lillian Street was fine and not in need of any assistance, and that the gate at the airport on County Highway K was secured; removed a branch from the road; spoke with a tenant in the 500 block of Nadig Court with water in their basement and advised her that it was an issue that needed to be addressed with her landlord; issued a traffic ticket to a motorist in the 100 block of North Sherman Avenue for being parked in a private parking lot; mediated a dispute between a couple going through a break-up in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
Also, provided a telephone number for a resident to the Janesville Police Department at their request; documented information about a hit-and-run accident to a parked vehicle in the 500 block of East Street; identified the source of a bruise on a child as a result of a golf cart accident that occurred in Iowa; placed requests for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 300 block of North Main Street and the 700 block of Jackson Street; assisted a Palmyra police officer with a disruptive patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; will follow up on a complaint about a large number of vehicles being parked at a residence in the 1500 block of Radhika Street and overflowing to the street; and were unable to locate a person in the 300 block of Washington Street for a welfare check.
10:16 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:02 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 700 block of McMillen Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.
7:34 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1400 block of Madison Avenue for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for suspended vehicle registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.