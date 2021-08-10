Monday, Aug. 9
Officers removed branches and debris from the roads; contacted Charter Communications to remove downed wires and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to help with downed trees; documented information about a scam call and a repossession of a vehicle in the first block of Robert Street; rescued a toddler who had locked herself in her great-grandmother’s bedroom; met a woman at her residence in the 600 block of Reena Avenue who couldn’t remember whether she turned off her stove when she left her home, and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded as well as the home was filled with some smoke when the woman returned; will follow up on a complaint of a vehicle being parked too closely to a fire hydrant in the 900 block of Caswell Street during the night; and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
1:37 a.m.: An officer provided a ride to Fort Memorial Hospital to a woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue who was requesting a mental health intervention. The group home manager and Jefferson County Human Services were called to provide assistance.
2:52 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive for violation of a temporary restraining order. After being processed and posting bond, the man was released.
3:30 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:11 p.m.: An officer spoke with a Fort Atkinson man following a complaint about motorcyclists racing around the property in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue. He explained that they were doing a program for a motorcycle event and would be finished shortly.
11:26 p.m.: A 37-year-old Jefferson woman was cited in the 100 block of North Third Street for suspended vehicle registration and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
