Wednesday, Dec. 1Officers reported a non-functioning street light to We Energies for repair; referred a request for an emergency locate in the W6500 block of Hoard Road from Digger’s Hotline to the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works; prepared four truancy citations for students from Fort Atkinson High School; warned a student from Fort Atkinson High School for possession of marijuana, and a woman from the 400 block of Highland Avenue for disorderly conduct following a disturbance; began an investigation of a man reportedly defecating on the bleachers at the park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street; successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test,
Also, advised a woman from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue that she needed to provide proof of someone spreading rumors about her before any police intervention could occur, and a dog owner from the 400 block of West Milwaukee Avenue of a complaint related to their dog barking; will investigate an altercation between two tenants in the 200 block of South Water Street East; advised a driver in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue of a complaint about their driving but the driver was not intoxicated; were unable to locate vehicles in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue or another vehicle near Whitewater Avenue and East Hilltop Trail following traffic complaints; and stood by with a suicidal patient at Fort Memorial Hospital until a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy arrived.
9:56 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 1000 block of North Main Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
10:34 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West for defective brake lights.
12:43 p.m.: A 65-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road for speeding.
1:06 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was arrested in the 400 block of Converse Street for domestic abuse/battery.
3:30 p.m.: A 63-year-old Illinois man was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to stop at stop sign.
5:01 p.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 400 block of Converse Street for disorderly conduct, following a complaint of a disturbance.
5:08 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and probable alcohol content and making an illegal U-turn causing a state-reportable accident involving a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the first block of West Sherman Avenue.
