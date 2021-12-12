Officers stood by for a child custody exchange in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive; received a telephone call about a vehicle repossession from the 300 block of Robert Street; documented a complaint about a sex offender violation; moved along a person who was acting strange at a business in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; were unable to locate a driver after receiving a traffic complaint at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East but passed along the information to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitewater Police Department.
Also, were assigned to speak with an employee from the 800 block of Lexington Boulevard about an issue between them and another employee; referred a tree on fire from a power line in the 200 block of Lucile Street to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department; removed a tree branch from near Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street; and handled two confidential incidents related to two disorderly conduct issues at two schools.
12:09 a.m.: A 58-year-old man was arrested in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue on a parole violation after his brother reported that the two of them had been engaged in an argument. The man was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
4:19 p.m.: A 73-year-old Madison man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
4:49 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
5:46 p.m.: A 34-year-old Deerfield woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for defective taillights.
5:55 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road for nonregistration of vehicle and expired driver’s license.
7:44 p.m.: A 29-year-old Watertown man was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and warned for failing to stop at stop sign and defective headlight.
11:48 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 49-year-old woman at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Gail Place for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to dim high beams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.