Saturday, Dec. 11
Officers reset fire alarms that had been activated by burnt food in the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive and asked Fort Atkinson Fire Department staff to follow up on the alarm; will follow up with a homeowner in the 300 block of East Highland Avenue about holiday lights that shine in persons’ eyes when driving by; contacted the daughter of a woman who was asking people for a ride from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue and the daughter gave her mother a ride home; spoke with a resident from the 900 block of North High Street about issues related to a relationship; replaced a road hole cover in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; requested that the Fort Atkinson Water Department turn off water to a home in the 900 block of Peterson Street while the homeowner repairs a leaky valve,
Also, advised a homeowner from the 300 block of Monroe Street about a complaint of loud music, although there was no noise when the officer arrived, and some individuals that the emergency room staff from Fort Memorial Hospital was not obligated to lend them a wheelchair to get home and they would need to identify their own transportation arrangements; informed a man that he no longer was welcome at a bar in the first block of North Water Street East; separated individuals at a home in the first block of South Sixth Street following a verbal argument; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a resident in the 1500 block of Radhika Street; and took no action on an argument between a couple from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue when the woman agreed to leave the home for the night.
1:02 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive who refused to answer their door when officers knocked, following a complaint about loud music, will be mailed a citation.
4:19 a.m.: A 46-year-old woman was arrested in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct when someone reported that she was outside screaming.
7:34 a.m.: A 58-year-old man was cited in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for theft of liquor and for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first refusal.
9:13 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 300 block of Adams Street for expired vehicle registration and tires protruding more than two inches.
9:46 a.m.: A 20-year-old Illinois man was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue for speeding.
12:57 p.m.: A 17-year-old Whitewater male was cited in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for driving without a valid driver’s license and red-light violation.
1:06 p.m.: An 80-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to maintain control of vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident, when she struck a building in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called to check the building.
1:59 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding.
3:07 p.m.: A 17-year-old Jefferson youth was taken into custody as he was listed as a missing juvenile when an officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of North Main Street. He was cited for underage possession of tobacco and turned over to a legal guardian.
9:49 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 28-year-old Madison man at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
10:46 p.m.: A woman was arrested at the intersection of South Third Street West and South Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
