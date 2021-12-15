Officers verified that no one had entered a house when a woman reported hearing a door inside her house in the 400 block of Memorial Drive being opened; were asked to keep watch for some people thought to be stealing beer from Kwik Trip in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; warned a husband and wife from the 200 block of South Main Street about domestic abuse laws when one of them called about a domestic argument; referred someone who had questions about taxes to an appropriate resource; determined that a complaint about someone dumping inappropriate items in the garbage in the 900 block of Riverside Drive was unfounded.
Also, were unable to confirm that anyone was sleeping in the basement/furnace room in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue; followed up on a complaint from a woman who thought that an elderly man should not be driving, but there was no evidence of any poor driving that warranted any action; responded to a disabled vehicle in traffic in the 1400 block of Madison Avenue that was able to be started and then moved; documented information of a tree that blew over into a driver’s truck in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive, and a child custody issue; advised a landlord from the first block of North Main Street of the landlord/tenant laws; turned over two stray dogs to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; and wrote a report of a possible counterfeit bill from the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
9:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service responded to the 700 block of Charles Street for a man who had fallen and lapsed into a state requiring help from Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue, which transported him to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:17 p.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
10:35 p.m.: A 39-year-old man was arrested in the first block of West Sherman Avenue for disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance at a bar and later was released.
