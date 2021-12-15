Monday, Dec. 13
Officers advised two people to behave better when one of them spoke to an officer about the way the other person was treating them, and a family from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street that they should work on resolving their differences when their teenager went to the other parent’s house after an argument with the parent with whom the youth was staying; warned one individual for trespassing in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue and asked them to leave after a resident asked to have the person removed from the property; were unable to locate a drone reported flying in the 800 block of Monroe Street, or the exact source of smoke coming from what smelled like burning leaves; transported a person from the intersection of Mechanic Street and West Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Also, spoke with an employee from the Fort Atkinson Public Works Department about problems with the traffic lights near Madison Avenue and Robert Street on which the Public Works staff currently was working, and someone with a civil issue in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; removed metal debris from the road at W6400 Campus Drive; contacted a family member of an 80-year-old Verona man who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department looking for help to get home as he was lost; responded to a complaint from a group home in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard about a client being out of control and notified Jefferson County Human Services of the incident; notified the Fort Atkinson Fire Department of fuel leaking from a vehicle in the 300 block of Rogers Street; documented information at the request of someone from Fort Atkinson High School; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
7:52 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 600 block of West Cramer Street for illegible license plates and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:38 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 400 block of Jefferson Street for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and warned for improper stop at stop sign.
10:00 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 75-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Mechanic Street for expired vehicle registration and illegible license plates.
12:18 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a resident from the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:25 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street for following too closely when she ran into another vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
3:19 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
3:42 p.m.: A 55-year-old Evansville woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
4:18 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man and a 22-year-old Elkhorn man were transported by ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital following a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Madison Avenue. The Elkhorn man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and both vehicles were removed by Klement Towing.
4:37 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
