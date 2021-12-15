Tuesday, Dec. 14
Officers stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy while they followed up on a suspicious vehicle in the N1500 block of South Main Street, and a child custody exchange that took place in front of the Fort Atkinson Police Department; counseled staff from the 400 block of Wilcox Street and suggested that they address issues of when clients should call 911 as one of them called again about issues with the staff; were unable to locate a burning violation in the 500 block of North High Street, and a man at the intersection of East Cramer and North Main streets with his car doors open while he was folding laundry and a small child in the back seat.
Also, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a resident in the 100 block of Lumber Street; documented information about someone trying to get Apple gift cards through Instagram using the complainant’s name; placed a temporary restraining order on file for a resident from the first block of North Main Street; and warned two male juveniles at the Robert Street bridge for fireworks violations, and a 61-year-old man for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 100 block of Lumber Street.
8 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 33-year-old Milton man in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:15 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody from the 300 block of North Main Street on a warrant through the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where a new court date was set for him. He further was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration. After posting bond for the warrant, he was released.
1 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street for illegible license plates.
1:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital, and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department assisted getting the patient down the steps of the residence.
2:10 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Gail Place and Adrian Boulevard for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
3:16 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Avenue for speeding.
3:17 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 62-year-old Hartland man for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:33 p.m.: A 48-year-old Elkhorn woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for inattentive driving.
3:55 p.m.: A 70-year-old Cambridge woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
4:05 p.m.: A 62-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration.
4:28 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 69-year-old Glendale man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Cloute Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
8:55 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s request for review will be forwarded for a 56-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman following a domestic incident in the 600 block of Adams Street.
11:28 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
