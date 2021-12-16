Wednesday, Dec. 15
Officers warned a Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue for disorderly conduct; followed up on a person who had asked if it would be OK to wait at a corner in the 200 block of North Main Street for a ride that was coming for them; checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive whose driver was there to pick up another person and everything was fine; discovered that the lawn at Rock River Park had been damaged, and advised the Parks and Recreation Department staff so they could follow up; were unable to locate a vehicle that had been reported as being driven recklessly near U.S. Highway 12 and Smiley Lane, and two dogs reportedly running loose near Robert and Hickory streets; spoke with the owner of a business following a report from a driver that they struck a vehicle that was partially in the business parking lot and the road but an officer found that the vehicle was legally parked in the business’s parking lot with no damage to it; shared information with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office about a vehicle being driven recklessly near North High and North Third streets that was thought to be the same driver that was reported earlier but still was unable to be located.
Also, picked up an abandoned bicycle from the first block of Madison Avenue and placed it in the police garage as it had been spray-painted and no license or serial number could be found; warned a vehicle owner for illegally parking in the 400 block of Madison Avenue; advised a semi driver to move his vehicle when he refused to move it from a posted business lot without permission in the 1300 block of North High Street; documented information for a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street, information about a child custody issue, and a report of a suspicious incident in the 500 block of Memorial Drive; assisted a driver at the intersection of South Third Street West and Janesville Avenue with removing a stick stuck beneath her vehicle; contacted Jefferson County Human Services to help staff at Fort Memorial Hospital with a patient thought to be in need of an emergency detention as followup for their care; accepted unused ammunition from a resident for proper disposal; and handled a confidential incident related to sexual assaults.
12:02 a.m.: A 21-year-old Palmyra man was cited at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man to Fort Memorial Hospital after he was found sleeping on a bench in front of Festival Foods. Jefferson County Human Services was notified because the man was so intoxicated that he was unable to communicate any information.
8:08 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for unsafe backing when she backed a vehicle into a vehicle belonging to a 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the parking lot in the 1000 block of Monroe Street. A non-reportable accident form was completed.
8:11 a.m.: A restaurant patron from the 200 block of North Main flagged down an officer for a person who had fallen in the restaurant. Someone had contacted the patron’s spouse who was on the way to transport the person to Fort Memorial Hospital and no ambulance services were requested.
9:33 a.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for speeding.
9:44 a.m.: A 45-year-old Mount Pleasant man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:58 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street for speeding.
11:37 a.m.: A 21-year-old Stoughton woman was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Avenue for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration.
4:45 p.m.: A 43-year-old Jefferson woman was cited in the first block of South Water Street West for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. Her vehicle was legally parked.
5:52 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was warned for defective headlight and turned over to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.
9:46 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and speeding. The vehicle was legally parked.
