Thursday, Dec. 16
Officers removed branches, garbage, garbage cans, traffic signs and other debris from many roads due to the high winds; left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works for a downed sign, trees and branches that had been blown over, and We Energies for a leaning light pole; will complete a crash report for a vehicle that struck a deer near Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue; will follow up on a hit-and-run to a vehicle while it was parked on the street in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue; stood by with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a fire in a living room caused by a candle at a home in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive, and a fire alarm in the 600 block of McMillen Street; documented information about two possible scams for residents from Clover Lane and Jamesway; will follow up on a report of tenants moving from the 200 block of Jefferson Street and leaving a cat behind; were unable to locate a driver near North High Street and County Highway K who reportedly did not have a driver’s license; notified We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department of sparking from wires near Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue; counseled a family about issues they were having with a juvenile, and a mother with a child who was having behavioral issues and who did not wish to avail her family of assistance from Jefferson County Human Services; went to the 900 block of North High Street for a resident who requested help removing another person from her home but the other person already was gone when officers arrived.
8:33 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service responded to the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for a person with no pulse and was not breathing.
1:07 p.m.: A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fifth Street for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:20 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Park and Grove streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and his vehicle was parked there.
3:28 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for speeding.
7:05 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
11:59 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to an 18-year-old woman at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without two required lights.
