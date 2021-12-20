Friday, Dec. 17
Officers received 19 requests for extra patrol at the Fort Atkinson schools; checked on a reportedly disabled vehicle at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Campus Drive and it was moved; documented information about a report of identity theft from a resident from the 400 block of Jefferson Street, a scam call, and a female youth who left her mother’s home following an argument but later returned; spoke with a resident from the 200 block of Merchants Avenue about being accused of harassment, and a man from a group home who was hanging around a parking lot in the first block of Madison Avenue who had a job interview at a nearby business.
Also, moved along a homeless man who had fallen asleep at McDonald’s; determined that a man who picked up a package from a neighbor’s house did so because the package was addressed to him and had been delivered to the wrong house; and returned an 18-year-old female to Fort Memorial Hospital after she left the emergency room without being properly discharged.
8:30 a.m.: A 37-year-old Janesville man was arrested in the 200 block of East Cramer Street on a warrant from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail. He also was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing.
9:46 a.m.: A 63-year-old Milton woman was cited in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding.
7:52 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and nonregistration of vehicle.
10:57 p.m.: A 31-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Janesville and West Milwaukee avenues for operating a vehicle without a license and warned for yellow light violation.
11:15 p.m.: A 27-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South High Street for speeding and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
11:31 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 19-year-old woman in the 200 block of South Main Street for improperly fastened license plate and a defective brake light.
11:48 p.m.: An 18-year-old male was cited at the intersection of Greene Street and East Highland Avenue for failing to dim high beams, possessing open intoxicants in a vehicle as the driver and minor in transport of alcohol. A 14-year-old was cited for open intoxicants in the vehicle as a passenger. Both of them were arrested and released.
