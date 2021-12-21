Police moved along a vehicle on the side of the road in the 100 block of Madison Avenue where the occupants were making a mess from eating; provided a ride home for a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; were unable to locate a person reportedly sleeping in a basement of an apartment and who has been warned about this behavior previously; notified the Wisconsin Department of Corrections of a problem with a monitoring bracelet; were assigned to follow up on a report of a hit-and-run accident in the 300 block of Rogers Street; spoke with a resident from the 1000 block of East Street about an ongoing incident with a neighbor; and advised a man from the 400 block of North High Street who was working in his garage later in the evening that his neighbor had complained about loud noise and the man went inside for the night.
1:26 a.m.: Officers warned a 33-year-old man for disorderly conduct and public intoxication after he was found sprawled on the grass at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grove Street. His wife showed up to take custody of him.
11:25 a.m.: A 30-year-old Waterloo woman was cited at the intersection of North High and East Cramer streets for speeding and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
1:32 p.m.: A 71-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of North Third and Wilcox streets.
3:13 p.m.: A 39-year-old Madison woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. Her vehicle was legally parked.
3:44 p.m.: A 74-year-old Lyndon Station woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for nonregistration of vehicle.
