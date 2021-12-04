Thursday, Dec. 2

Officers prepared 135 alternate side parking warnings; persuaded the owner of a truck to move it, following a complaint that it was blocking a driveway in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive; mediated a dispute between a resident and group home staff in the 300 block of Memorial Drive; asked the Fort Atkinson Fire Department staff to follow up on a carbon monoxide detector that had been activated in the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard; contacted Jefferson County Human Services to follow up with a family in the 600 block of Riverside Drive, following a disturbance; were unable to confirm a report of a semi causing a traffic jam in the 1300 block of North High Street; are continuing an investigation for a complaint from someone from the 400 block of McComb Street; and documented information about a possible telephone theft in the 200 block of Washington Street.

11:36 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

2:09 p.m.: A 30-year-old Janesville woman was cited in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for speeding and failing to display license plates.

2:33 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Madison Avenue. He was released after the booking process.

3:51 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Farmco Lane for failing to maintain control of vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man.

9:11 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

Recommended for you

Load comments