Officers filed a report of a juvenile runaway and requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office which located her at a residence in Jefferson and transported her to Jefferson County Human Services; were unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly was being driven poorly near North Main Street and Madison Avenue, and vehicles reportedly involved in a traffic issue in the 600 block of North Main Street; notified the Fort Atkinson Fire Department of a reported fire in the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive that was a result of burnt food, and Jefferson County Human Services and the Aging and Disability Resource Center of an elderly man who was unable to locate where he parked his vehicle after he finished shopping at a store in the 300 block of Washington Street.
Also, followed up on a report of a vehicle in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue being struck by another vehicle that was driven away; spoke with a woman who wished to have a harassment incident documented with no further action as she was planning to be moving out of the residence; documented information about a non-reportable accident in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard involving two vehicles; will follow up with a resident who reported that their vehicle was scratched with keys in the 200 block of South Main Street.
5:14 a.m.: A 41-year-old man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding and warned for expired vehicle registration and failing to update address with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles.
8:08 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to carry a driver’s license on person, issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for speeding.
2:08 p.m.: A 52-year-old Ft. Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, nonregistration of vehicle and unauthorized display of registration.
