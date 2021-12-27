Wednesday, Dec. 22Officers checked the welfare of a male in the 400 block of Walton Court whose father was trying to reach him and the son had overslept but was fine; answered questions for a resident in the first block of Elm Street about a child custody situation; warned a tenant for loud music in the 300 block of Park Street; were unable to locate a male reportedly approaching motorists in the 300 block of North Main Street and asking for money; provided directions for a driver who had stopped in the middle of the road near North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive to ask others for directions, and advised him to pull over to a safer place if he needed help in the future; completed a report for a resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street who asserted that they were being harassed by a neighbor; and documented information about a vehicle that was towed from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
1:06 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 34-year-old woman in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and a defective tail lamp.
4:56 a.m.: A 39-year-old woman was cited in the 100 block of Madison Avenue for speeding and warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
5:46 a.m.: A 34-year-old man was cited in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
5:50 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 900 block of South Main Street for a defective brake light and tail light, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:33 a.m.: A 36-year-old Lake Geneva woman was cited at the intersection of Whitewater and East Rockwell avenues for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance, following a complaint about a reckless driver. Someone with a valid driver’s license took over driving.
7:49 a.m.: An officer spoke with a semi driver over the telephone as he had picked up a different trailer from his employer and left the city limits. Someone had complained about the way the driver was driving on his way into Fort Atkinson from Whitewater. The driver denied any poor driving but did mention that he had been eating while he was driving. The officer will notify the man’s employer of the complaint.
9:41 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited on Rock River Road for speeding, and warned for speeding and nonregistration of vehicle.
1:28 p.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Larsen Road and Janesville Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:18 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and Foster Street for failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for loud exhaust and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
