Officers were asked to check on a woman who had been sitting in her vehicle at the gas pump in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for over an hour and moved her along after confirming that she was OK; located the physician of a person at Fort Memorial Hospital who wanted that physician to contact the physician at the hospital about their situation and the physician advised the officer that he or she would call the hospital directly; received a call to cancel a request for an officer’s assistance with a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot at Festival Foods.
Also, officers were unable to some juveniles who were reportedly sitting in the shelter of the park in the 200 block of Robert Street; will follow up with a person from the 1300 block of North High Street who reported being bitten by a cat; and documented information about a disturbance between a brother and sister in the 700 block of Walton Street.
4:28 a.m.: A 19-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 700 block of Robert Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration. The passenger took over driving.
11:42 a.m.: A 93-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of West Sherman Avenue for failing to yield right of way, resulting in a state-reportable accident with no injuries and no road blockage. A 77-year-old Eagle woman also was involved. Klement Towing removed one of the vehicles.
4:41 p.m.: A 30-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of Shah Avenue for one count of felony bail jumping and was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted a resident in the 400 block of Mechanic Street who had inhaled some chemical fumes while repairing a clogged sink.
5:32 p.m.: A 67-year-old Janesville woman struck a pole in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue resulting in a state-reportable accident. No citations were issued and no other vehicles were involved. Butch’s Auto Body removed her vehicle.
