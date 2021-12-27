Officers determined that a complaint about a lot of smoke and odor from someone burning something in the 300 block of Ralph Street was unfounded; spoke with a resident from the first block of South Sixth Street about having been assaulted by another person a couple of days ago, and an officer will follow up; documented information from a person with a restraining order against them who contacted the person via text and advised the person not to respond to the text message as there was no violation; counseled a couple from the 100 block of West Cramer Street about how to responsibly and civily handle a transaction where a man owed a woman some money that was supposed to have been paid this day; warned three individuals about arguing in the parking lot in the 200 block of South Water Street East and that citations or arrests might be necessary if the officers had to return, and a man for loud music in the 300 block of Park Street following a complaint; and verified that a woman was OK after she called to have a man removed from her apartment in the 1000 block of East Street who was refusing to leave until he learned that the police had been called.
5:38 p.m.: The Jefferson Police Department had a man in custody at Fort Memorial Hospital who being combative. Two Fort Atkinson officers and two Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to the hospital until no longer needed.
