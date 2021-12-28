Officers responded to two 911 calls from a nursing home client who was warned for misuse of 911 and two alarms; followed up on a complaint of a woman screaming in the 300 block of Adams Street, and found two people and one of them was talking loudly on the phone; advised two individuals who were arguing at 1 a.m. in the 200 block of South Main Street to go home for the night; were unable to capture a dog stuck under the Main Street bridge; and were unable to locate a possibly intoxicated driver from the 300 block of Madison Avenue or a group of individuals who looked like they were trying to help someone get up off the ground near Bluff Street and East Milwaukee Avenue.
9:05 a.m.: A 39-year-old Madison woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road for speeding, and issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and defective brake light.
9:12 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville and West Milwaukee avenues for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
6:37 p.m.: A 20-year-old man was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without required lights.
