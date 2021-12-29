Officers spoke with a father following a complaint about his son’s speeding while driving a car in the 700 block of Caswell Street; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of potholes in need of repair near Ila Street and Reena Avenue; stood by for a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive until it could be towed.
Also, identified the owner of a vehicle who had parked their vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway, and the neighbor agreed that it would be OK to leave it there for the night; advised two individuals of Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws when someone reported a domestic dispute in the 900 block of Grove Street and the couple agreed to separate for the night; and verified that there were no issues with a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Sinnissippi Drive and located the occupants who just were out taking a walk.
12:39 a.m.: A 41-year-old man was cited at the intersection of South Eighth Street and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.
5:05 a.m.: A 32-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for defective headlight and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:53 a.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue involving a 57-year-old Cambridge man and a 70-year-old Fort Atkinson man. There were no injuries or road blockage.
11:55 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for driving too fast for conditions, resulting in a nonreportable accident at the intersection of South Third Street West and Janesville Avenue involving a 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. There were no injuries or road blockage.
2:27 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue for trespassing and agreed to leave the premises.
7:06 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 300 block of Monroe Street when his hand got stuck in a snow blower.
