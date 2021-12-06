Friday, Dec. 3Officers helped a customer at Kwik Trip in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue with a problem they were having with the ATM machine; prepared 73 alternate side parking warnings; convinced a child from the 600 block of Grant Street to go to school when they were refusing to go; verified that there were no issues with smoke in the 100 block of Talcott Avenue as it looked like it was coming from a chimney; were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the 300 block of North High Street or the reported sound of loud music in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive; located a resident in the 900 block of North High Street for whom the Mukwonago Police Department was looking; advised a driver at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway M of a complaint about his driving; spoke with the driver of a disabled vehicle in the 300 block of South Main Street who had resolved the issue with their vehicle and were on their way, and another driver in the 1300 block of North High Street who was not from the area and did not know the roads, following a complaint from another driver that they appeared to be intoxicated but were not.
Also, verified that a resident from the 100 block of West Cramer Street was fine after their smoke alarm was activated because they burned food on their stove; confirmed a report of vandalism with damage to property in the 500 block of Oak Street; turned over a report to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for an automatic smoke alarm that was activated in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive; and handled one confidential incident related to a sex offender violation.
11:06 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man who was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections also will be charged with possession of drugs.
1:16 p.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main and East Cramer streets for speeding.
3:08 p.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Cramer and Robert streets for nonregistration of vehicle and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:22 p.m.: Citations are pending for a state-reportable accident at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue when a semi struck the traffic light.
4:33 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fifth offense; operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, hit-and-run misdemeanor and unlawful display of registration. She was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
10:22 p.m.: A 58-year-old man was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East on a hold from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:43 p.m.: A 41-year-old man was arrested in the 200 block of South Main Street for refusing to leave a bar in the 200 block of South Main Street when asked, disorderly conduct and intoxication.
