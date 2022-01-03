Thursday, Dec. 30Officers calmed some residents in the 900 block of Erick Street following a disturbance and they all went to bed for the night; delivered 156 warning reminders for sidewalk snow and ice removal; found a resident’s medical pendant that accidentally was activated when the pendant fell between the cushions on their sofa; completed a report for a person bitten by their own dog; warned two youths for throwing snowballs from the roof of a building in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue as well as the dangers of their behavior and advised them that future violations could result in citations being issued; documented information about threatening messages a woman was receiving on her cell phone; and will follow up on a report of a theft from a residence in the 1000 block of East Street.
4:57 a.m.: A 45-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Klement Street for speeding.
10:21 a.m.: A 31-year-old Palmyra woman was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding.
7:40 p.m.: A 38-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and West Hilltop Trail for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for failing to stop at a stop sign.
9:08 p.m.: A 33-year-old man was cited at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. The vehicle was legally parked.
9:31 p.m.: A 29-year-old man was cited at the intersection of South Main and Park streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for defective taillight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.