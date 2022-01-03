Thursday, Dec. 30Officers calmed some residents in the 900 block of Erick Street following a disturbance and they all went to bed for the night; delivered 156 warning reminders for sidewalk snow and ice removal; found a resident’s medical pendant that accidentally was activated when the pendant fell between the cushions on their sofa; completed a report for a person bitten by their own dog; warned two youths for throwing snowballs from the roof of a building in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue as well as the dangers of their behavior and advised them that future violations could result in citations being issued; documented information about threatening messages a woman was receiving on her cell phone; and will follow up on a report of a theft from a residence in the 1000 block of East Street.

4:57 a.m.: A 45-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Klement Street for speeding.

10:21 a.m.: A 31-year-old Palmyra woman was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding.

7:40 p.m.: A 38-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and West Hilltop Trail for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for failing to stop at a stop sign.

9:08 p.m.: A 33-year-old man was cited at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. The vehicle was legally parked.

9:31 p.m.: A 29-year-old man was cited at the intersection of South Main and Park streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for defective taillight.

Recommended for you

Load comments