Officers were flagged down in the 400 block of McComb Street where they found a resident in need of protective custody and transported them to the hospital; took pictures of a vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street whose windows were damaged when another driver had run over the hose of a delivery van that broke and flew up, crashing into the complainant’s car window; documented information from a person from the 1400 block of South Main Street about a forgery; spoke with a family when a youth complained about having his electronics taken away after he threw a temper tantrum and discussed his behavior with him;.
Also, arranged for a man from Elm Street get his vehicle returned from the mother of his children in exchange for helping her pick up her vehicle; warned two women about a disorderly conduct incident that occurred in the 900 block of South Main Street; and stood by with a Jefferson County deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets.
8:26 a.m.: A 45-year-old Lake Mills resident was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for no front plate and failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:06 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 300 block of Washington Street for expired vehicle registration.
5:08 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 67-year-old Fort Atkinson man struck another vehicle in the parking lot of Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street. A nonreportable accident form was completed.
11:50 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of North Main Street for unauthorized display of registration, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, four-plus times, and nonregistration of vehicle; and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and to stop at stop sign.
