Saturday, Dec. 4
Officers were unable to locate a driver who reportedly was driving poorly near Janesville and West Rockwell avenues, vehicles parked in a parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue without permission because they were gone before the officer arrived, a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Grove Street, and a dog reportedly running loose in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue; warned some individuals for being at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East after hours and moved them along; followed up with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a report of an odor of natural gas in the 700 block of Reena Avenue; spoke with the owners of a small dog in the 1500 block of Reena Avenue, following a complaint that the dog was left outside for long periods of time while the dog yelps and whimpers, and they agreed to keep a closer eye on the animal, and a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue who had questions about civil issues.
Also, negotiated an agreement between a tenant and her neighbors in the 400 block of Jefferson Street not to enter her apartment when the door was unlocked, even though they had been allowed to do it in the past, and advised the neighbors that they could be cited for trespassing if they fail to comply with the woman’s request; shot a sick raccoon in the 800 block of Florence Street and properly disposed of the carcass; followed up on a complaint of individuals arguing in the 300 block of East Blackhawk Drive and the people involved had settled their differences before the officer arrived; began looking for a person at the request of another law enforcement agency, but the other agency found the person in their jurisdiction and no longer needed the additional assistance; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
1:25 a.m.: A 30-year-old woman was cited in the 400 block of Robert Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:55 a.m.: A 41-year-old man was arrested on the bridge on West Riverwalk for felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct when he was reported by someone for yelling. He had been warned earlier in the night for refusing to leave a bar and causing a disturbance. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
12:59 p.m.: A 41-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for disorderly conduct following a complaint about reckless driving.
2:23 p.m.: Two individuals were cited for disorderly conduct when one of them reported being punched in the face by the other one at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
4:59 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for an automatic fire alarm at Fort Health Care in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue.
* 6:49 p.m.: A 24-year-old Sun Prairie man was cited in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change, nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for no headlights.
11:03 p.m.: A 42-year-old Beloit woman was warned at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues for speeding. A 42-year-old Beloit woman passenger was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being cited and processed, she was released.
