Monday, Dec. 6
Officers warned a woman for animal-control violation when her dog was found running around near Zida Street and East Milwaukee Avenue; informed residents in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue about the nuisance abatement ordinance related to campers that they have parked in their yards and will follow up; conferred with a woman from the 1600 block of Doris Drive who reported a hit-and-run to her vehicle that turned out to have occurred when she struck something the previous night and no accident report will be completed; transferred a message from a resident about boards with nails in them in the 500 block of Riverside Drive to the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works; successfully completed the monthly Fort Fleet Watch test; conducted a welfare check for a woman with a walker in the 1400 block of Madison Avenue who didn’t want to wait an hour for a cab and she assured the officer that she was fine; followed up on a report of a shopper who had fallen in a store in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue but the person was fine and someone from the store will be providing a ride home to the individual.
Also, spoke with a child about an issue who was brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department by their parent; stood by for a woman at Fort Memorial Hospital who was being medically cleared for an emergency detention; accompanied a resident whose package accidentally was delivered to a neighbor’s residence by FedEx in the 600 block of Monroe Street after seeking permission from the property owner; received a call to cancel a request for an ambulance in the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard because the person was feeling better; learned that a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue was being dropped off to have work done on it in the morning; reset a pedestrian sign that was in the way of traffic; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
7:39 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 600 block of South High Street for expired vehicle registration.
7:45 a.m.: A 17-year-old South Milwaukee male was cited in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard for speeding.
9:22 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody following a complaint from a resident that the man was yelling and screaming at the end of his driveway in the 400 block of North High Street. The man was taken into custody, booked and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on a probation hold and also will be charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
11:59 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue was cited for failing to report an accident and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for suspended vehicle registration when her damaged vehicle was found by an officer on patrol. The accident is state-reportable and follow up will continue.
3:46 p.m.: A 39-year-old Madison woman was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and Riverside Drive for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and a 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for unsafe lane deviation resulting in a state-reportable accident with property damage.
