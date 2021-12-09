Tuesday, Dec. 7

Officers removed garbage cans from the road; documented information about a reported theft from the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for later follow-up, and a minor accident in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue when a man driving a city vehicle struck the mirror of a parked vehicle; assisted a driver with a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues that was able to be started and moved, and a hotel manager from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue with a civil issue; provided a ride to individuals whose vehicle became disabled at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue.

Also, advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a leaf rake that needed to be removed from the road in the 100 block of Madison Avenue; conducted two employment background checks for applicants for city positions; contacted Jefferson County Human Services for follow-up services for a family from Grove Street when a mother reported that her child was out of control but appeared to be fine when the officer arrived; and handled four confidential incidents at schools.

12:00 a.m.: A 26-year-old Beloit man was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for no headlights.

7:04 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital following a state-reportable accident when the man struck something with his vehicle. No citations were issued.

7:38 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Nadig Drive for illegible license plates, and warned for speeding.

8:11 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues for illegible license plates.

2:11 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main and William streets for speeding, and warned for no front plate and failing to provide proof of insurance.

2:14 p.m.: An officer will follow up on a bail jumping incident involving a resident from the 500 block of Shah Avenue.

4:29 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of Park Street for unauthorized display of vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.

6:14 p.m.: A 33-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

Recommended for you

Load comments