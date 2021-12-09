Tuesday, Dec. 7
Officers removed garbage cans from the road; documented information about a reported theft from the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for later follow-up, and a minor accident in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue when a man driving a city vehicle struck the mirror of a parked vehicle; assisted a driver with a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues that was able to be started and moved, and a hotel manager from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue with a civil issue; provided a ride to individuals whose vehicle became disabled at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue.
Also, advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a leaf rake that needed to be removed from the road in the 100 block of Madison Avenue; conducted two employment background checks for applicants for city positions; contacted Jefferson County Human Services for follow-up services for a family from Grove Street when a mother reported that her child was out of control but appeared to be fine when the officer arrived; and handled four confidential incidents at schools.
12:00 a.m.: A 26-year-old Beloit man was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for no headlights.
7:04 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital following a state-reportable accident when the man struck something with his vehicle. No citations were issued.
7:38 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Nadig Drive for illegible license plates, and warned for speeding.
8:11 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues for illegible license plates.
2:11 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main and William streets for speeding, and warned for no front plate and failing to provide proof of insurance.
2:14 p.m.: An officer will follow up on a bail jumping incident involving a resident from the 500 block of Shah Avenue.
4:29 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of Park Street for unauthorized display of vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
6:14 p.m.: A 33-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.