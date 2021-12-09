Wednesday, Dec. 8
Officers removed an object from the road; called a tow truck for an unoccupied vehicle left in the lane of traffic in the 200 block of East Hilltop Trail and the registered owner or a driver were unable to be located or contacted; left a message for the Department of Public Works about mismarked signs in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue; offered options for a woman from the 500 block of Clarence Street for handling a dispute with her neighbor; documented information about a dog bite incident that occurred in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, and someone being bitten by a cat in the 1100 block of Elsie Street.
Also, spoke with a resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street who reported damage to a window on their vehicle; responded, along with Jefferson County Human Services, to a report of a juvenile out of control in the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue; were unable to confirm a report of a dog barking in the 500 block of Lexington Boulevard; and handled two confidential incidents related to schools and another one related to a battery/assault incident.
7:39 a.m.: A 17-year-old female was cited at the intersection of Coventry Circle and Lexington Boulevard for failing to stop at a stop sign.
10:07 a.m.: A 73-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of North Main and West Cramer streets for speeding.
10:45 a.m.: A 72-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Frederick Avenue for speeding.
11:02 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for tinted windshield and excessive side window tint.
11:41 a.m.: A 38-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and West Rockwell Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
Noon: A 44-year-old Whitewater woman was cited at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Grant Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
1:11 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1000 block of North Main Street for speeding.
1:11 p.m.: A 56-year-old Edgerton woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and improper display of registration decals.
1:26 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West for speeding.
2:10 p.m.: Officers, ambulance services and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner responded to a resident who reported finding an elderly man dead at his home in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard.
3:28 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
9:22 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 23-year-old Sullivan woman in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective headlight.
