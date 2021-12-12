Thursday, Dec. 9
Officers verified that there were no issues with an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; spoke with a father about concerns he was having with his son; documented information about a retail theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street, and a suspicious man in the 200 block of South Main Street; followed up on a report of the odor of gasoline in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue but were unable to confirm the report; stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive.
Also, issued one truancy citation for a student from Fort Atkinson High School; warned a Loganville driver for failing to provide proof of insurance and parking a truck/trailer in the middle of the 500 block of Reena Avenue, and requested that it be moved and properly parked, and a woman from the 100 block of South Main Street for disorderly conduct for a loud argument she was having over the telephone; moved along two individuals from Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street following a complaint about their behavior; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault and another one related to a drug offense.
12:25 a.m.: A 41-year-old man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and West Milwaukee Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
7:51 a.m.: A 57-year-old Watertown woman was cited at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Stacy Lane for speeding in a school zone.
8:05 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for speeding.
9:03 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the Main Street bridge for failing to provide proof of insurance and no driver’s side mirror.
9:27 a.m.: A 32-year-old Milton man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Spry Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle, and warned for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance. A passenger with a valid license took over for driving.
1:40 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue for passing in a no-passing zone and warned for speeding.
1:52 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Robert Street for speeding.
2:19 p.m.: A 61-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding.
11:40 p.m.: A 50-year-old man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
