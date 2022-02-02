Tuesday, Feb. 1Officers spoke with a resident from the 1100 block of Talcott Street about a property issue, and the management of the property in the 200 block of South Water Street East about a tent on their property; will follow up on a complaint of a traffic incident in the 300 block of South Main Street, a complaint from a woman in the 500 block of Nadig Court whose neighbor’s dog defecated on her side of the duplex, a report of a person missing from the 500 block of South Main Street and a harassment complaint from someone from the 700 block of Riverside Drive.
Also, officers were unable to locate a bicycle that reportedly was on the bike trail in the first block of Madison Avenue, or a person in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive for whom another law enforcement agency was looking; delivered three nuisance abatement complaint letters to residents; and handled a disorderly conduct incident at Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East and another one at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
8:17 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street for illegible license plates and warned for speeding.
9:02 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Merchants Avenue and South Third Street East for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
11:01 a.m.: A 58-year-old man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was warned for harassment following a complaint and was cited a short time thereafter for disorderly conduct with a telephone. He was arrested for felony bond condition violations and was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
2:07 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street for speeding.
2:19 p.m.: A 26-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to apply for a Wisconsin driver’s license.
