Thursday, Feb. 10
Officers removed a construction barrel from the 200 block of East Cramer Street and a toilet from the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue; checked on a man who was walking home and thought to be heard screaming in the 200 block of North Main Street but he was fine, and a man sleeping in his car in the 400 block of Bark River Drive; were unable to locate a woman in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue, and dogs running loose near Hillcrest Drive and Robert Street; documented information about a disorderly conduct incident at St. Joseph Catholic Church in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard, and a scam call to a resident in the 600 block of Washington Street; followed up on a customer creating a disturbance at Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street who left the store before officers arrived.
Also, officers placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board after officers were unable to locate a suspicious person allegedly ringing the doorbell of a home in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive and another request from Fort Memorial Hospital; provided a no consent form to a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East for a theft of medications; cancelled a request for an ambulance transport for a man who fell and was bleeding in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard when the family decided they could transport him; advised two individuals from the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive to have no contact with each other if they couldn’t get along; and handled one confidential incident related to disorderly conduct at Fort Atkinson High School.
1:58 a.m.: A 30-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for suspended vehicle registration.
11:07 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited at the intersection of Banker and Hoard roads for graduated driver’s license passenger restrictions and warned for speeding.
12:24 p.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Margaret Avenue for failing to stop at stop sign.
12:48 p.m.: A 65-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Riggert Road for speeding.
1:49 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding.
2:39 p.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West for unsafe lane deviation, resulting in a state-reportable accident with a 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
6:47 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited in the 400 block of Madison Avenue for possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on a probation hold.
