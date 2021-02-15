Wednesday, Feb. 10
1:32 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and failing to operate with required headlights was issued to a 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of North Third and Jefferson streets. He was warned for failing to dim high beams within the city limits.
2:31 a.m.: An employee from Lions Quick Mart in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue reported that a juvenile had entered the store. An officer returned the juvenile to their home with a warning for curfew violation.
7:02 a.m.: The Watertown Police Department asked that officers locate a person in the 300 block of Rogers Street about an incident that occurred in their jurisdiction but no one answered the door at the address given.
8:49 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked out of his vehicle to remove debris from the road in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:13 a.m.: A father went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department with his adult son and reported that the son was refusing to get out of the father’s vehicle and demanding that the father give him his prescription and some money. The father gave the son the prescription but did not have any money to give him right now. They were advised to discuss the matter at another time. The father went home and an officer gave the son a ride.
2:04 p.m.: A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was cited at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and passing in a no-passing zone. He was warned for speeding and failing to secure a seatbelt.
2:20 p.m.: A woman reported seeing a neighbor in the 600 block of Talent who was down in her driveway. Officers checked the area and spoke with other neighbors but could find no one down or injured in the area.
2:59 p.m.: A driver wished to have information about a traffic accident in the 600 block of West Cramer Street documented.
4:27 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Water Street West and Grant Street. He was warned for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance. The vehicle was left parked in front of the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
6:49 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 48-year-old man was warned for operating a four-wheeler in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
11:57 p.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of North High Street but everything appeared to be fine.
