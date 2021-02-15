Thursday, Feb. 11

Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, responded to one 911 call, conducted one welfare check, participated in three community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, delivered one warning to residents for failing to clear sidewalks of snow and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault

3:20 a.m.: An officer checked on a report of someone sleeping in their vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. They were fine and headed back to their home.

7:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

7:30 a.m.: A 37-year-old Muskego woman was cited at the intersection of Klement Street and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. She was warned for speeding, expired vehicle registration and defective headlight.

8:50 a.m.: A billing for chronic nuisance complaints was issued to a property in the 200 block of South Water Street East.

9:04 a.m.: A woman from the 400 block of Roosevelt Street reported that her metal bird feeder pole had been broken from snow pushed into her yard from her next-door neighbor. An officer spoke with both individuals and the neighbor will replace the pole when able to.

9:24 a.m.: A man from the first block of Spry Avenue wished to have it documented that his name was removed from a lease with his spouse.

9:41 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of Lincoln Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

10:53 a.m.: A 47-year-old Marshall man was cited by the building inspector for an issue with a building in the 300 block of White Street.

11:26 a.m.: An officer responded to a report of a vehicle with a broken front axle in the intersection of East Rockwell Avenue and South Main Street. The vehicle was removed by Klement Towing.

11:33 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and found a driver who had stopped to let his cat out for a walk. Everything was fine and they were on their way.

11:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:31 p.m.: Phone messages were left for a driver who had failed to pay for a gas purchase at the BP station in the 300 block of South Main Street. The driver returned later in the day to pay for the fuel.

4:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident who had fallen outside in the 200 block of Linden Street.

4:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

4:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1100 block of Erick Street.

5:47 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man who was wanted on charges of domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/criminal damage to property for an incident that occurred in the 600 block of Riverside Drive was unable to be located at the time.

