Officers removed a shopping cart from the road in the 100 block of Madison Avenue and returned it to the store; documented information about a disorderly conduct incident at Fort Atkinson Middle School; followed up on a telephone call of a hawk sitting in a puddle in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive and the caller thought the bird might be injured but it flew away when the officer approached it; spoke with a woman in the 700 block of James Place about a complaint related to identity theft and advised her to speak with her local police department when she returns home.
Also, notified the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department of a tent in the wooded area of Rock River Park that has been there for a couple of months; suggested that a phone owner who complained about receiving unwanted messages block the senders; contacted Klement Towing for a driver whose vehicle was disabled at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues and the vehicle was towed; and were unable to locate a truck in the 200 block of Council Street that reportedly was loud, or a person in the 400 block of Madison Avenue for whom someone requested a welfare check.
7:22 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Fifth Street and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for defective headlight and speeding.
8:20 a.m.: A 46-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for nonregistration of vehicle.
12:34 p.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson woman with valid warrants through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail following a pursuit ending at Jamesway Court. The vehicle she was driving had been involved in a traffic accident at U.S. Highway 12 and Smiley Lane.
3:01 p.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Erick Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective brake light.
8:14 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 100 block of North Main Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective headlight.
