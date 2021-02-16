Friday, Feb. 12
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, checked on one suspicious vehicle with no issues, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to one 911 call and two alarms, participated in one community policing event and handled one confidential incident related to disorderly conduct.
1:53 a.m.: Officers checked the welfare a resident in the 300 block of Rogers Street and found a resident in need of services. Jefferson County Human Services was contacted for additional assistance.
3:28 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street and they were fine.
4 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called for snow removal.
8:06 a.m.: Staff from Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East requested follow-up for a truancy complaint.
9:17 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:08 a.m.: An officer checked on a couple sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. They explained that they were resting after driving in the snow all night. Neither had a valid driver’s license and they arranged for a friend to pick them up.
1:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 800 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:08 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a resident from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:19 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson fire chief was first on the scene responding to a call of people locked in an elevator in the 900 block of South Main Street. He was able to get the door open.
3:03 p.m.: Officers were called to an accident under the bridge at the intersection of State Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 12. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies already were there and handled the incident.
3:15 p.m.: An officer was unable to shoot an injured squirrel in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East as it was not safe.
3:18 p.m.: An officer dealing with traffic congestion near Barrie Elementary School in the 400 block of Roosevelt Street was called away to the 1100 block of West Cramer Street when a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male driving too fast for conditions forced a 52-year-old woman’s vehicle into a snowbank. The youth was issued a citation.
3:54 p.m.: Jefferson County Human Services requested a welfare check of a woman in the 400 block of Madison Avenue. She was not there at the time but was located later in the evening and was fine.
8:09 p.m.: Officers spoke with a man and woman in the 1100 block of Peterson Street following a complaint about a verbal disturbance between them. The woman left for the evening and officers will follow up with the man.
10:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Jamesway to Fort Memorial Hospital.
