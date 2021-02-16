Saturday, Feb. 13
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, responded to one 911 call and checked on one report of a suspicious person.
7:56 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:51 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:16 a.m.: No citations were issued and no injuries sustained following a state-reportable accident involving a 53-year-old Johnson Creek man and a 79-year-old Cambridge man in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
10:02 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:11 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:27 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of South Fourth Street East wished to have information about their vehicle being pelted with eggs documented.
3:20 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 32-year-old man from the 500 block of Clarence Street was warned for his dog running at large.
4:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of Heritage Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:47 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of small children being on a porch of a residence in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
8:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 900 block of Monroe Street.
8:27 p.m.: A report of a water main break at the intersection of Larsen Road and Janesville Avenue was passed along to the Fort Atkinson Water Department. The report was followed up by a call to Digger’s Hotline.
9:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:45 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a man walking in the 300 block of South Main Street but the man was unable to be located.
