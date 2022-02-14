Officers received information about a possibly intoxicated driver in the 200 block of South Main Street; verified that a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Jefferson Street was unoccupied and secured; referred a woman who reported being threatened over Facebook while she was out of town to the authorities of the place where she was staying when she received the threats; sorted out the circumstances of a vehicle left in a person’s yard in the 100 block of East Highland Avenue and found that it belonged to another person for whom the homeowner had co-signed and the other person was unable to make additional payments to keep it and left the keys and the vehicle in the co-signer’s yard.
Also, will follow up with a couple who ducked out of a bar in the 200 block of South Main Street without paying for their meal but promised to return later in the evening or the following day to pay what they owe; followed up on a report of a teen in shorts and a T-shirt sitting on a bench in front of the library in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue; spoke with a person in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue who had questions about child custody issues; stood by for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at a traffic stop in the 300 block of Washington Street; and counseled a woman in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue and spoke with staff to encourage followup.
8:10 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
11:40 a.m.: A 61-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for speeding.
12:11 a.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Zida Street for speeding.
2:05 p.m.: A 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
9:29 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 29-year-old man at the intersection of North Main Street and Frederick Avenue for expired vehicle registration.
9:57 p.m.: A 38-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of North Third and Edward streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for a defective headlight.
11:20 p.m.: A 44-year-old woman was cited in the 600 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for defective vehicle registration lamp.
