Monday, Feb. 14

Officers helped a man’s friend retrieve property from the 200 block of South Water Street East, gave him a ride and warned him for disorderly conduct; verified that everything was OK with a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Highland Avenue; checked on a bartender who was thought by someone to need some help but the bartender was fine, and a patient from the 900 block of South Main Street who slept through a doctor appointment but otherwise was fine and would reschedule; stood by for a man while he picked up some belongings from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive, and a traffic stop with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy in the 300 block of North Third Street; addressed a disorderly conduct incident at Rockwell Elementary School in the 800 block of Monroe Street; spoke with a resident in the first block of Shirley Street about child custody issues; and provided a no consent form to a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for missing medication.

1:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted an officer with a report of a man in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive who was thought to have overdosed. Officers took the man into protective custody and drove him to a detox facility.

10:58 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 300 block of South Main Street and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where she was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense with a minor, and child safety seat violation, and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle before being released to a responsible person.

3:07 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 59-year-old Jefferson man in the 300 block of Riverside Drive for expired vehicle registration.

11:44 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

Recommended for you

Load comments